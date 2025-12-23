Anzeige
WKN: A12CM6 | ISIN: SE0001863291
ACROUD AB: Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 23 December 2025 in ACROUD AB

An Extraordinary General Meeting in ACROUD AB (publ) ("Acroud" or the "Company") was held today on 23 December 2025, at which the Extraordinary General Meeting resolved in favour of the proposals presented in the notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting.

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposals, on a directed issue of new shares to RIAE Media Ltd against payment by way of set-off, whereby Acroud's share capital is increased with no more than EUR 317,636.938761 through the new issue of no more than 82,222,500 shares. The subscription price amounts to approximately EUR 0.018 or SEK 0.20 (calculated on an EUR/SEK exchange ratio of 10.963) per share.

The Extraordinary General Meeting also resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposals, to approve a related party transaction consisting of an amendment agreement regarding a vendor loan note with RIAE Media Ltd.

Minutes and complete resolutions

The minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting, including the complete resolutions, will be available at the Company and on the Company's website, www.acroud.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Strunge, President and CEO

+ 4520920995

Andrzej Mieszkowicz, CFO

+35699112090

ACROUD AB (publ)

Telephone: +356 2132 3750/1

E-mail: info@acroud.com

Website: www.acroud.com

Certified Adviser: FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se

From May 2024 (Q1 Report) Acroud has changed reporting and company language to English. This means that Interim Reports and the correlated press releases will be issued in English only.

About ACROUD AB

ACROUD is a fast-growing global challenger that operates and develops comparison and news sites within Poker, Sports Betting and Casino. Acroud also offers SaaS solutions for the iGaming affiliate industry. In past years, a number of companies have joined the ride and thus several experienced individuals in the industry leads Acroud's journey to become "The Mediahouse of The Future". Our mission is to connect people, Content Creators (Youtubers, Streamers, Affiliates) and businesses. We are growing fast and remain a leading global player in the industry with just over 70 people in Malta, United Kingdom, Denmark and Sweden. Acroud has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since June 2018.


