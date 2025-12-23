Intea Fastigheter AB: Communiqué from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Intea Fastigheter AB (publ)

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Intea Fastigheter AB (publ) (the "Company") on December 23, 2025, the following resolutions were adopted. The resolutions were adopted in accordance with the submitted proposals, as stated in the notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website, www.intea.se.

The Extraordinary General Meeting was held with the physical presence of shareholders.

Resolution on a directed issue of class D shares - Tranche 2

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to approve the Board's decision of November 26, 2025, regarding a directed share issue of a maximum of 5,349,378 new class D shares, entailing an increase of the share capital of a maximum of SEK 594,375.334422. The share issue constitutes the second tranche of the new issue announced by the Company on November 26, 2025.

The right to subscribe for the new shares shall, with deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights, only be granted to DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB, acting as settlement bank in the issue, on behalf of a number of mainly institutional investors.

Resolution on a directed issue of class D shares - Tranche 3

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to approve the Board's decision of November 26, 2025, regarding a directed issue of a maximum of 920,000 new class D shares, entailing an increase of the share capital of a maximum of SEK 102,222.222410. The share issue constitutes the third tranche of the new issue announced by the Company on November 26, 2025.

The right to subscribe for the new shares shall, with deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights, only be granted to DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB, acting as settlement bank in the issue, on behalf of Henrik Lindekrantz (through Artun AB).

Authorization to the Board of Directors to resolve on new issues

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorize the Board of Directors, within the framework of the current Articles of Association, with or without deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights, on one or more occasions up until the next Annual General Meeting, to resolve on an increase of the Company's share capital through a new issue of class A shares, class B shares, class D shares, warrants, and/or convertibles in the Company. The total number of shares covered by such new issues may correspond to a maximum of ten percent of the share capital in the Company, based on the share capital in the Company at the time when the Board of Directors first utilizes the authorization. The purpose of the authorization and the reasons for any deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights are to enable issues to be made to finance the acquisition of real estate or real estate companies, or parts of real estate or real estate companies, or to finance general business purposes.

For further information, please contact:

Charlotta Wallman Hörlin, CEO, +46 (0) 733-24 50 25

Magnus Ekström, CFO, +46 (0) 705 49 86 02

About Intea

Intea invests in and manages social infrastructure for its own long-term management. As of September 30, 2025, the property portfolio's value amounted to SEK 25.7 billion, with a leasable area of 609,000 sqm. The property portfolio consists of properties and projects with public tenants, such as justice, higher education, and healthcare. Read more at www.intea.se.