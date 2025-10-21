Intea Fastigheter AB: Interim report January - September 2025

CEO Charlotta Wallman Hörlin and CFO Magnus Ekström will present the Interim report January-September 2025 in an audiocast at 10.30 a.m. CET at https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/intea/q3-2025-english/

Subsequent questions can be posted directly to CFO Magnus Ekström by email: magnus.ekstrom@intea.se

January - September 2025

Rental income increased by 25.3 percent (13.2) and amounted to SEK 1,109 million (885), of which SEK 182 million (57) comes from project properties. In a like-for-like portfolio, rental income increased by 2.3 percent.

Profit from property management rose by 70.2 percent to SEK 647 million (380).

Changes in the value of investment properties totalled SEK 457 million (86), of which SEK 384 million (47) was attributable to project properties.

Profit after tax for the period amounted to SEK 758 million (228).

Profit for the period attributable to the shareholders of the parent per Class A and Class B share totalled SEK 3.17 1) (-0.91) and per Class D share SEK 1.50 1) (1.50).

(-0.91) and per Class D share SEK 1.50 (1.50). Total investments in existing investment properties for the period amounted to SEK 750 million (1,154).

Property value at the end of the period was SEK 25.7 billion (23.6).

July - September 2025

Rental income increased by 30.2 percent (15.7) and amounted to SEK 392 million (301), of which SEK 81 million (13) was attributable to project properties. In a like-for like portfolio, rental income increased by 3.4 percent.

Profit from property management rose by 85.8 percent to SEK 242 million (130).

Changes in the value of investment properties amounted to SEK 168 million (69), of which SEK 159 million (6) was attributable to project properties.

Profit after tax for the period totalled SEK 410 million (-12).

Profit for the period attributable to the shareholders of the parent per Class A and Class B share totalled SEK 1.73 1) (-0.27) and per Class D share SEK 0.50 1) (0.50).

(-0.27) and per Class D share SEK 0.50 (0.50). Total investments in existing investment properties for the period amounted to SEK 219 million (364).

1) There are no dilutive instruments.

Significant events during the quarter

In July, Intea and the Prison and Probation Service signed an agreement for an expansion of Ringsjön Prison by just over 1,500 sqm lettable area. The tenant has taken possession of the premises, and the lease term extends until November 30, 2028. The annual rent amounts to SEK 1.4 million. The premises were previously vacant, and Intea's investment for the refurbishment of the premises amounts to approximately SEK 0.6 million.

In July, Intea entered into an agreement to acquire a portfolio of security properties from Specialfastigheter Sverige AB. The lettable area amounts to just over 78,000 sqm, with the Prison and Probation Service and the Swedish National Board of Institutional Care as tenants. The underlying property value in the transaction is SEK 1,390 million. The property portfolio was taken possession of on October 1, 2025.

In September, Intea and the Swedish Police signed an agreement to expand the operational areas in Linköping for the National Forensic Centre, NFC, by just over 5,000 sqm lettable area. At the same time, the existing lease is extended by 15 years. The annual rental value of the total lease is estimated at around SEK 50 million. The investment for the additional areas is estimated to amount to SEK 235 million. The project is expected to be completed in Q1 2028.

Significant events after the end of the quarter

On October 20, Intea and the Nordic Investment Bank signed an agreement for a 14-year green bank loan to finance the Justice Centre in Kristianstad.

Comment from the CEO Charlotta Wallman Hörlin

We leave a stable third quarter behind us. The business is developing positively and our business model - focusing on long-term public-sector tenants - provides us with a robust platform to stand on. We now enter the autumn with a focus on both acquisitions and projects.

The acquisition from Specialfastigheter, which we were able to announce in the summer, was completed on October 1. Through the acquisition, we add another seven prisons in security class 2 and 3, in addition to the five facilities that we already own and develop.

With the acquisition, we see opportunities to further support the Prison and Probation Service, which is the Company's second largest individual tenant, in their operational development. The acquisition also included four SiS homes and we look forward to working with the National Board of Institutional Care as a new tenant. Before the acquisition from Specialfastigheter, the rental value of prisons accounted for approximately 9 percent of Intea's total rental value.

For the complete report, please refer to the attached PDF.

For further information, please contact:

Charlotta Wallman Hörlin, CEO, +46 (0) 733 24 50 25

Magnus Ekström, CFO, +46 (0) 705 49 86 02

About Intea

Intea invests in and manages social infrastructure for its own long-term management. As of September 30, 2025, the property portfolio's value amounted to SEK 25.7 billion, with a leasable area of 609,000 sqm. The property portfolio consists of properties and projects with public tenants, such as justice, higher education, and healthcare. Read more at www.intea.se.

This information is information that Intea Fastigheter AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-21 07:30 CEST.

