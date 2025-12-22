Guideline Geo AB: Guideline Geo signs partner agreement with US based Aestus

Stockholm, Dec 22, 2025

Guideline Geo and Aestus have signed a partner agreement with the shared vision to accelerate the use of geophysical surveys prior to drilling, targeting the environmental, groundwater resources and geohazards surveying markets.



Guideline Geo will embed an Aestus specific protocol within the Guideline Geo solution for Resistivity/IP. This Aestus specific solution will simplify in-field data capturing, while ensuring high-quality data. The full solution will be co-branded and Aestus will market and sell it to their global end users. Aestus will provide front-end field data acquisition training as well as back-end data processing, integration, and interpretation support.

Guideline Geo has received orders from this partnership with total order value of 1.3 MSEK that will be delivered during 2025.

"Allowing customers to map the subsurface prior to drilling or other activities is our primary mission. Partnering up with Guideline Geo enables us to bring our proven GeoTrax Survey ERI technology and expertise to our customers worldwide", says Stuart McDonald, CEO of Aestus.



"We share the same vision to use geophysics to a greater extent within these important applications. Making geophysics easier to use is an important step in the right direction, and we believe strongly in Aestus as a partner", says Per Westholm, CRO at Guideline Geo.



