Donnerstag, 15.01.2026
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
WKN: A111R4 | ISIN: SE0005562014 | Ticker-Symbol: GO91
Guideline Geo AB: Guideline Geo receives 3.8 MSEK order from U.S. mining customer

Stockholm, 15 January, 2026

Guideline Geo has received an order valued at 3.8 MSEK from a U.S. customer in the mining industry for a radar system used in slope stability monitoring at an open-pit mine.

The order relates to Reutech Mining's radar solution, for which Guideline Geo is the authorized distributor and service partner in North America. The scope of the order includes the delivery of the radar system, installation, customer training, and a service agreement covering the first year of operation. Delivery is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.

For further information, please contact:
Per Westholm, CRO, Guideline Geo (publ.), tel. +1 303 999 9336
Malin Siberg, CEO, Guideline Geo AB (publ.), tel. +46 73 044 60 11
www.guidelinegeo.com

Guideline Geo AB guides users to map the subsurface through none-destructive geophysical methods. Primarily focusing on groundwater management, ground investigations, and the utility locating sector. With a history dating back to 1923, we develop, manufacture, and market instruments, software, and services, offering unique field-to-finish workflows for our two market-leading brands - ABEM and MALÅ. Guideline Geo reaches over 80 countries through a network of partners and local offices. Guideline Geo AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm with Redeye AB as certified adviser


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
