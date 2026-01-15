Guideline Geo AB: Guideline Geo receives 3.8 MSEK order from U.S. mining customer

Stockholm, 15 January, 2026

Guideline Geo has received an order valued at 3.8 MSEK from a U.S. customer in the mining industry for a radar system used in slope stability monitoring at an open-pit mine.

The order relates to Reutech Mining's radar solution, for which Guideline Geo is the authorized distributor and service partner in North America. The scope of the order includes the delivery of the radar system, installation, customer training, and a service agreement covering the first year of operation. Delivery is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.

