Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Announces Compliance with Nasdaq Continued Listing Requirements

MIDLAND, Pa., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI) ("Mawson" or the "Company"), a U.S. based technology company that designs, builds, and operates next-generation digital infrastructure platforms providing services to the artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), and digital assets (including Bitcoin mining), and other intensive compute applications market sectors, announced that the Company has received notice of compliance with Nasdaq's requirements for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

Following the compliance plan submitted to the Nasdaq Hearing Panel, the Company has received confirmation from Nasdaq that it has regained compliance with the continued listing requirements set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rules 5550(b) (the "MVLS Rule") and 5550(a)(2) (the "Bid Price Rule"), and will continue being listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

About Mawson

Mawson is a U.S.-based technology company that designs, builds, and operates next-generation digital infrastructure platforms. The company provides services spanning AI, HPC, digital assets (including Bitcoin mining), and other intensive compute applications. Mawson delivers both self-mining operations and colocation/hosting for enterprise customers, with a vertically integrated infrastructure model built for scalability and efficiency.

A core part of Mawson's strategy is powering its operations with carbon-free energy resources-including nuclear power-ensuring that its compute platforms support the rapid growth of the digital economy in an environmentally sustainable way. With 129 megawatts of capacity already online and more under development, Mawson is positioning itself as a competitive provider of carbon-aware digital infrastructure solutions.

