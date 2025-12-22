Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Drohnenabwehr aus Israel für die NATO?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AGGF | ISIN: US45033E1055 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
BANCO ITAU CHILE ADR Chart 1 Jahr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.12.2025 23:42 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Banco Itaú Chile: Itaú Chile reports on a new stage in the strategic adjustment of Itaú Colombia

SANTIAGO, Chile, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BANCO ITAÚ CHILE (SSE:ITAUCL) reports that, within group's regional strategy, Itaú Colombia S.A. is advancing into a new stage of its strategic adjustment process initiated in previous years, aimed at strengthening its focus on Wholesale Banking (Itaú Corporate) - which encompasses businesses with legal entities in Colombia and Panama - its subsidiaries Itaú Comisionista de Bolsa and Itaú Fiduciaria, and Treasury.

As part of this stage, Itaú Colombia S.A. and Banco Itaú Panama entered into an agreement for the transfer of certain assets and liabilities of the bank related to its retail banking business in Colombia and Panama to Banco de Bogotá S.A. and Banco de Bogotá Panama. This transaction was duly disclosed to the market and to the Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia. Complementarily, Itaú Colombia will continue to offer Itaú Miami products, focused on its private banking business.

Through this agreement, Itaú Colombia S.A. will transfer a portfolio of approximately 267 thousand clients, representing close to COP$6.5 trillion in consumer and mortgage loans and approximately COP$4.1 trillion in deposits.

The value of the transaction will be determined at closing, based on the book value of the assets and liabilities subject to the transfer.

The completion and closing of the transaction are subject to the approval of the Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia and to the fulfillment of the customary conditions applicable to this type of transaction.

Throughout the entire process and transition period, Itaú Colombia will continue operating normally, ensuring the quality and security of its products, services and channels, and acting with responsibility and transparency toward its employees, clients and suppliers.

In the context of the implementation of this transaction, it is expected that relevant costs associated with its execution will be incurred. These costs will be estimated and duly disclosed at the time of closing.

Within this strategy, the Itaú Group confirms its commitment to Colombia and its long-term vision of permanence in the country, which is reflected, among other aspects, in the decision of Itaú Colombia to convene a Shareholders' Meeting to evaluate a capital increase of up to US$100 million, aimed at strengthening its competitiveness and supporting the next stage of the bank's growth, subject to the corresponding regulatory approvals.

"This agreement represents a relevant stage within a strategic adjustment process that Itaú has been developing in Colombia for several years. It is a decision consistent with the Group's focus on strengthening those segments where we have a differentiated value proposition, regional experience, and a clear long-term vocation in the markets where we operate. Colombia is a strategic market for the consolidation and projection of the Itaú Group's regional platform," said André Gailey, CEO of Itaú Chile-

Investor Relations - Banco Itaú Chile

ir@itau.cl / ir.itau.cl


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.