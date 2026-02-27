Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hochgradiger Fund in Kanada: Steht dieser Rohstoff-Explorer vor der Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AGGF | ISIN: US45033E1055 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
BANCO ITAU CHILE ADR Chart 1 Jahr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.02.2026 12:24 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Banco Itaú Chile Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Management Commentary

SANTIAGO, Chile, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BANCO ITAÚ CHILE (SSE: ITAUCL) announced today its Management Commentary for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025. For the full report, please refer to the webpage:

https://ir.itau.cl/results-and-reports/quarterly-reports/

On Monday, March 2nd, 2026, at 11:00 A.M. Santiago time (9:00 A.M. ET) the Company's management team will host a conference call to discuss the financial results. The conference call will be hosted by André Gailey, CEO; Emiliano Muratore, CFO; and Andrés Perez, Chief Economist.

Webinar Details:

Online registration:

https://mzgroup.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_f1Mv_CJ5RJ-YTQrwzMohEA

All participants must pre-register using this link to join the webinar. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with details to connect to the call.

Q&A session:

The Q&A session will be available for participants through the webinar, where attendees will be allowed to present their questions - we will answer selected questions verbally.

Investor Relations - Itaú Chile

IR@itau.cl / ir.itau.cl


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.