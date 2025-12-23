

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's import prices declined for the eighth straight month in November, Destatis reported Tuesday.



Import prices logged an annual fall of 1.9 percent in November, a faster decline than the 1.4 percent drop observed in October. Prices have been falling since April.



Energy prices had the biggest impact on overall import prices. Energy prices plummeted 15.7 percent from the last year.



Month-on-month, import prices grew at a pace of 0.5 percent after a 0.2 percent gain seen in October, marking the third consecutive monthly increase.



Further, data showed that export price inflation eased to 0.3 percent in November from 0.5 percent in October. On a monthly basis, export prices registered a steady growth of 0.2 percent in November.



