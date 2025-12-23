Neoen Australia has launched construction of its third big battery in less than 90 days, helping accelerate Australia's energy transition with 20 GW of utility-scale solar, wind, gas, batteries and pumped hydro now either commissioning or under construction.From pv magazine Australia The Australian arm of France-based developer Neoen has announced the start of construction of the 226 MW/866 MWh Goyder North battery energy storage project in South Australia. It is expected the project will feature Tesla's new Megablock technology, marking the world's first deployment of the grid-scale battery ...

