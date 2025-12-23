Castelnau Group Limited - Directorate change

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 23

Date: 23 December 2025



CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 67529)

(The "Company")

LEI: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64

Directorate Change

Castelnau Group Limited ("Castelnau" or the "Company") announces that David Stevenson will step down from the Castelnau Board with effect from 31 December 2025. David was appointed as Aurora UK Alpha plc's representative on the Castelnau Board and is also stepping down from the Aurora UK Alpha Board after serving for nine years.

David has been a valued member of the Castelnau board since the Company's IPO, providing thoughtful oversight and strong governance during its formative years. The board would like to express its sincere thanks to David for his significant contribution and commitment to the Company and wishes him the very best for the future.

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Lady Rachael Robathan as a Non-Independent Executive Director of the Company, effective from 1 January 2026. Lady Rachael Robathan will also be appointed to the Remuneration Committee, Nomination Committee and Management Engagement Committee effective from 1 January 2026.

Lady Robathan brings over 20 years of experience in investment management and governance across both the private and public sectors. She is currently an Independent Non-Executive Director of Aurora UK Alpha Plc, and has served as a Trustee of Westminster Almshouses since 2010.

Her prior experience includes serving as Leader of Westminster City Council (2020-2022), where she oversaw major strategic initiatives and public-sector investment programmes, and as a Member of the Royal Parks Investment Committee. Earlier in her career, Lady Robathan worked in emerging markets investment management, developing deep expertise in portfolio oversight, stakeholder engagement, and long-term value creation.

Her appointment maintains continuity of representation for Aurora UK Alpha Plc on the Castelnau Board, in line with the governance framework established at the Company's IPO.

Jo Peacegood, Chair of Castelnau Group Limited, commented:

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank David for his dedicated service and valuable contribution to Castelnau since its inception. His insight and experience have been instrumental in shaping the Company's governance and strategic direction.

We are delighted to welcome Lady Rachael Robathan to the Board. Rachael brings a wealth of investment, governance and public-sector experience, and her appointment ensures strong continuity and alignment with our key stakeholders. We look forward to working with her as we continue to deliver on Castelnau's long-term objectives."

Apart from the details below, there are no disclosures to be made in respect of UKLR 6.4.8. All of Rachael Robathan's current directorships in publicly quoted companies and in the past five years are noted below as required by UKLR 6.4.8(1).

Current

Aurora UK Alpha plc

Previous (within the last five years)

None

