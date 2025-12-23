

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has successfully relocated a full thermal power plant from Lithuania to Ukraine, completing its largest-ever coordinated logistical operation to date.



This unprecedented transfer restores critical energy capacity and directly reinforces Ukraine's national grid following sustained Russian attacks on its infrastructure. The equipment has been crucial to completing emergency repairs in several parts of the country where energy infrastructure was severely damaged. It is capable of supplying power to approximately one million Ukrainians, according to the European Commission.



The complex operation, carried out over 11 months, involved 149 shipments totaling 2,399 tons of equipment. Among these, 40 were oversized shipments, including exceptionally heavy transformers and stators weighing around 172 tons each. The support of the Polish Governmental Agency for Strategic Reserves was instrumental in ensuring the complex transport of these components.



This landmark operation is part of the European Union's comprehensive response to Russia's aggression against Ukraine since February 2022, coordinated through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.



So far, EU support for Ukraine's energy sector has helped meet the needs of an estimated 9 million people, including the delivery of 9,500 power generators and 7,200 transformers via the Mechanism.



In total, the Commission has allocated more than 1,2 billion euros for humanitarian aid programs in Ukraine, and delivered more than 160,000 tons of aid.



All 27 EU countries together with 6 participating states (Norway, Turkey, North Macedonia, Iceland, Serbia and Moldova), have offered in-kind assistance to Ukraine through the UCPM. The EU has also coordinated the medical evacuation of more than 4,700 Ukrainian patients who were injured in Russian attacks to hospitals in 22 countries for specialized treatment.



