Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Drohnenabwehr aus Israel für die NATO?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DFKD | ISIN: US51807Q1004 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
22.12.25 | 21:59
2,570 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LASER PHOTONICS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LASER PHOTONICS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
23.12.2025 13:02 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Reports Q3 2025 Revenue Growth of 28% Year-Over-Year

Year-to-Date Revenue Reaches $5.8 Million, Up 178%; Beamer Acquisition and Multi-Sector Customer Wins Expand Market Reach

With filing of 10-Q, Company believes it has met the requirements to regain compliance with Nasdaq

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), ("LPC"), $LASE, a leading global developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Q3 2025 Financial Highlights (versus Q3 2024 unless noted):

  • Total revenue increased 28% to $0.9 million compared to $0.7 million;

  • Gross profit of ($0.2) million (which included a $0.5 million inventory write-down) versus $0.6 million;

  • Operating loss of ($3.2) million compared to ($1.7) million;

  • Net loss of ($4.7) million (including approximately $1.4 million in interest expense classified under "Other Income (Loss)) compared to ($1.6) million;

  • Cash and cash equivalents of $3.6 million compared to $0.5 million on December 31, 2024.

Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics, commented:

"Laser Photonics delivered solid year-to-date growth, with revenue up nearly 180% through the first nine months of 2025, supported by rising demand across marine, aerospace, semiconductor, NDT and industrial automation applications. This quarter we advanced our strategy on multiple fronts, highlighted by our acquisition of Beamer Laser Marking Systems, which expands our portfolio into IR fiber and CO2 laser marking solutions for medical, aerospace, automotive and other regulated industries. We also continued to gain commercial traction, securing new and repeat orders for CleanTech and CMS Laser systems, and Beamer received a multi-system order from a top five global semiconductor capital equipment company.

"In parallel, our work with Fonon Technologies reached key milestones, including the Laser Shield Anti-Drone system successfully neutralizing an active drone in recent field testing and its selection as a finalist in a national defense innovation challenge. While we are investing in sales, marketing and integration efforts that impact our near-term results, we remain focused on scaling our vertically integrated manufacturing model, strengthening our balance sheet and positioning Laser Photonics for long-term growth."

Carlos Sardinas, Chief Financial Officer of Laser Photonics, added:

"Our Q3 report was impacted by a number of expense items that skewed our operating loss and net loss, and when combined with acquiring Beamer, caused us to be late with our quarterly filing. As this is now resolved, we expect to be back in compliance with Nasdaq imminently.

"During the quarter, our gross profit and gross margin were negative due to the impact of a roughly $500,000 inventory write down. Additionally, our mix was skewed towards lower margin sales in the quarter. Operating expenses were up meaningfully both sequentially and year-over-year due to the acquisitions of CMS and Beamer, and investment in sales and marketing activities. Finally, we had $1.4 million in interest expense this year versus none last year."

Business Highlights

Beamer Laser Marking Systems Acquisition Completed

  • LPC acquired the assets of Beamer Laser Marking Systems during Q3, expanding into high-value industrial marking markets including medical devices, aerospace traceability, automotive, defense and firearms compliance.

  • Beamer operations were fully integrated, with discussions underway with multiple Beamer distributors to carry Laser Photonics and CMS products.

Multi-Industry Order Momentum

  • Semiconductor: Beamer received a multi-system order from a top five global semiconductor capital equipment company.

  • Aerospace/HMI: Sun Display Systems placed a third order for a LaserTower MegaCenter.

  • Industrial Automation: CMS Laser secured an order for an integration-ready laser drilling system from Electrical Automation Professionals.

  • Marine: Brewster Marine ordered CleanTech handheld systems.

  • NDT & Heat Treatment: NDE Inc. selected the CleanTech Industrial Roughening Laser 3040.

Defense & National Security Technology Progress

  • Laser Shield Anti-Drone (LSAD) successfully neutralized an active drone in field tests and was selected as a finalist in a national defense innovation challenge.

  • These milestones validate LPC's technical capabilities in counter-UAS applications.

Liquidity & Capital Resources

  • LPC reported $3.6 million in cash as of September 30, 2025.

  • The company executed several financing transactions in 2025, including the Note Purchase Agreement completed on September 12, resulting in $1.1 million in net proceeds and repayment of the Hudson Global note.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics' new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aviation, aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, maritime, nuclear and space-exploration industries are using Laser Photonics' "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), including statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects, potential results and use of proceeds. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Any reader of this press release is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release except as required by applicable laws or regulations.

Laser Photonics Investor Relations Contact:
Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA
Senior Managing Director
Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696
laser@haydenir.com

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except par value data)
(unaudited)

As of Sep 30,
2025

As of December 31,
2024

Assets

Current Assets:

Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

3,624,529

$

533,871

Accounts Receivable, Net

385,425

973,605

Contract Assets

462,160

759,658

Inventory

2,145,391

2,338,759

Other Current Assets

189,954

58,567

Total Current Assets

6,807,459

4,664,460

Property, Plant, & Equipment, Net

1,102,417

1,872,034

Intangible Assets, Net

4,979,030

5,458,522

Other Long Term Assets

316,730

316,378

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset

4,255,722

4,840,753

Total Assets

$

17,461,358

$

17,152,147

Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity

Current Liabilities:

Accounts Payable

$

1,592,530

$

531,268

Accounts Payable affiliate

182,559

27,988

Short term loan

3,577,508

-

Short term loan - affiliates/ RP

751,000

-

Deferred Revenue

370,229

55,383

Contract Liabilities

1,552,846

1,042,090

Current Portion of Operating Lease

283,650

649,989

Accrued Expenses

843,962

266,717

Total Current Liabilities

9,154,284

2,573,435

Long Term Liabilities:

Lease liability - less current

4,207,901

4,366,419

Total Long Term Liabilities

4,207,901

4,366,419

Total Liabilities

13,362,185

6,939,854

Stockholders' Equity:

Preferred stock Par value $0.001: 10,000,000 shares authorized. 0 Issued: 0 shares were outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024

-

-

Common Stock Par Value $0.001: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 22,210,204 issued and 22,202,826 outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and 14,282,395 issued and 14,257,458 outstanding as of December 31, 2024

22,210

14,257

Additional Paid in Capital

19,642,112

17,886,159

Retained Earnings (Deficit)

(15,864,546

)

(7,754,313

)

Shares to be issued

309,400

100,000

Treasury Stock

(10,003

)

(33,810

)

Total Stockholders' Equity

4,099,173

10,212,293

Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity

$

17,461,358

$

17,152,147

STATEMENTS OF PROFIT AND LOSS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net Sales

$

919,284

$

669,182

$

5,016,549

$

2,035,608

Net Sales Affiliate

-

47,515

791,992

47,515

Total Net Sales

919,284

716,697

5,808,541

2,083,123

Cost of Sales

1,104,278

107,277

3,463,665

772,481

Gross Profit

(184,994

)

609,420

2,344,876

1,310,642

Operating Expenses:

Sales & Marketing

272,123

554,667

1,146,457

957,558

General & Administrative

1,531,117

1,053,124

3,128,416

1,845,167

Depreciation & Amortization

291,955

238,617

868,089

669,827

Payroll Expenses

805,075

406,107

2,574,418

853,264

Research and Development Cost

132,051

62,802

380,024

170,725

Total Operating Expenses

3,032,321

2,315,317

8,097,404

4,496,541

Operating Income (Loss)

(3,217,315

)

(1,705,897

)

(5,752,528

)

(3,185,899

)

Other Income (Expenses):

Total Other Income (Loss)

(1,438,293

)

80,629

(2,357,705

)

80,666

Income (Loss) Before Tax

(4,655,608

)

(1,625,268

)

(8,110,233

)

(3,105,233

)

Tax Provision

-

-

-

-

Net Income (Loss)

$

(4,655,608

)

$

(1,625,268

)

$

(8,110,233

)

$

(3,105,233

)

Deemed Dividend from Software Acquisition

-

-

(6,615,000

)

Deemed Dividend for Common Control Acquistion

(7,766,850

)

-

(7,766,850

)

Deemed Dividend for Cashless Exercise of Warrant

(6,312,971

)

-

(6,312,971

)

Net Comprehensive loss attributed to Common Shareholders

(18,735,429

)

(1,625,268

)

(22,190,054

)

(9,720,233

)

Earning (Loss) per Share:

Basic and diluted

$

(0.27

)

$

(0.13

)

$

(0.53

)

$

(0.29

)

Loss per share (attributable to common shareholders)

(1.09

)

(0.13

)

(1.46

)

(0.90

)

Weighted Average of Shares Outstanding

17,126,748

12,671,166

15,236,718

10,847,009

Statement of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30

2025

2024

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net Loss

$

(8,110,233

)

$

(3,105,233

)

Adjustments to Reconcile Net Loss to Net Cash Flow from Operating Activities:

Bad Debt

(31,301

)

208,351

Debt discount amortization

593,701

-

Shares issued for compensation

555,900

33,336

Impairment

487,050

-

Depreciation & Amortization

868,089

669,827

Change in Operating Assets & Liabilities:

Accounts Receivable

621,004

(165,282

)

Contract Assets

297,498

-

Inventory

752,072

(26,979

)

Prepaids & Other Current Assets

(131,739

)

(15,976

)

Net Change, Right-of-Use Asset & Liabilities

60,174

-

Accounts Payable

1,050,713

311,874

Affliate Accounts Payable

154,571

-

Contract Liabilities

510,756

-

Accrued Expenses

577,247

(132,431

)

Deposits

-

(302,000

)

Deferred Revenue

314,846

(96,549

)

Net Cash Used in Operating Activities

(1,429,652

)

(2,621,062

)

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchase of Property, Plant an Equipment

-

(57,550

)

Purchase of Research & Development Equipment

-

(5,295

)

Office & Computer Equipment

(15,660

)

-

Invest in Leasehold Improvements

(6,900

)

(225,783

)

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(22,560

)

(288,628

)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

IPFS Loan

42,763

-

Borrowings on debt

6,469,627

-

Principal payments on debt

(3,545,561

)

-

Short term Loan From Affliate

751,000

-

Shares Issued under PIPE

3,487,353

2,652,350

Distribution to affiliate

(2,706,547

)

(3,822,037

)

Treasury Stock

44,235

-

Net Cash provided by (used in) Financing Activities

4,542,870

(1,169,687

)

Net Cash Flow for Period

3,090,658

(4,079,377

)

Cash and Cash Equivalents - Beginning of Period

533,871

6,201,137

Cash and Cash Equivalents- End of Period

$

3,624,529

$

2,121,760

NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Shares issued for Investment

100,000

Transfer demo inventory to PPE

14,833

Promissory Note to extinguish Warrants

362,500

Stock issued for Beamer Aquisiotion

643,698

Share issued for purchase of license

6,615,000

Common Stock to be issued for cashless exercise of warrants

62

Stock and Warrants for loan issuance

345,522

Exchange of warrant

6,312,972

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/laser-photonics-reports-q3-2025-revenue-growth-of-28-year-over-year-1120392

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.