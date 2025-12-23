

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has disbursed 2.3 billion euros to Ukraine to support the country's finances and public administration, as it continues to fight Russia's invasion.



This is the sixth regular payment under the Ukraine Facility, the European Union's key instrument for supporting Ukraine's recovery, reforms and path towards EU membership. It helps stabilise the state budget while enabling Kyiv to advance ambitious structural reforms essential for its European integration.



With this sixth tranche, the EU has now disbursed a total of 26.8 billion euros under the Ukraine Plan since March 2024, which corresponds to nearly 70 percent of the funds available under the first pillar of the Ukraine Facility.



The payment follows the successful implementation of reforms in strategically important areas, including public financial management, the judicial system, financial markets, decentralization and regional policy, the agri-food sector, the management of critical raw materials, and the green transition and environmental protection. These reforms demonstrate how the Ukraine Facility is directly driving progress on the ground, even in wartime conditions, the European Commission said in a press release.



European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said, 'Ukraine is delivering real reforms at remarkable speed despite Russia's aggression. Through the Ukraine Facility, the EU is driving reforms that bring Ukraine closer to the EU while supporting critical needs, including winter energy security. The Ukraine Facility will remain essential to sustain reform momentum and Ukraine's European future.'



Ukraine submitted a partial payment request on November 11. A month later, the European Council endorsed the Commission's assessment that Ukraine had successfully fulfilled eight reform indicators linked to this sixth regular quarterly payment, as well as one outstanding indicator from the fourth payment.



