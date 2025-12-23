Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2025) - Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) ("Cybeats" or the "Company"), a leading provider of software supply chain security, announces the appointment of Cassie Crossley to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Ms. Crossley is recognized globally as one of the foremost leaders in software supply chain security, with more than two decades of senior experience spanning cybersecurity, product security, and operational technology across multiple Fortune 100 organizations. She most recently served as Vice President of Supply Chain Security at Schneider Electric, where she led global SBOM adoption, secure software development initiatives, and enterprise-wide compliance programs aligned with emerging international regulations. Ms. Crossley is the author of "Software Supply Chain Security: Securing the End-to-End Supply Chain for Software, Firmware, and Hardware", and she is also a frequent contributor to international cybersecurity standards.

"Critical industries worldwide are at a pivotal moment for software transparency and supply chain security," said Ms. Crossley. "Cybeats has built both the technology and the reach required to support organizations as these requirements become operational realities. Organizations are rapidly maturing how they manage software risk, and Cybeats stands out with an enterprise-ready SBOM platform that addresses real, day-to-day challenges at scale. Having worked with Cybeats previously as a customer and now as an Advisory Board member, I'm excited to take a more active role in shaping the Company's growth strategy and supporting its path to becoming a global leader in this space. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team and fellow directors as Cybeats continues to expand and innovate."

"Cassie stands out as one of the leading authorities in global software supply chain security, bringing unparalleled expertise from being an early pioneer in the adoption of SBOM management and championing a practical, scalable vision for SBOM sharing at Schneider Electric," said Dmitry Raidman, CTO and Co-Founder of Cybeats. "Her decision to join Cybeats' Board of Directors strongly validates both our technological leadership and our growth momentum. As SBOM requirements move from emerging regulation into enterprise-level accountability, Cassie brings firsthand experience making risk-informed decisions in complex, regulated environments. That perspective, along with her Digital Directors Network QTE 501 certification, will strengthen Cybeats' strategic oversight at the Board level, helping ensure the Company's governance and growth strategy are grounded in the realities faced by global enterprises as we scale."

About Cybeats Technologies Corp.

Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) is a cybersecurity company providing Software Bill of Material (SBOM) management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Cybeats platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency, increase revenue, and align organizations with current and future regulations. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: www.cybeats.com

About Cybeats SBOM Studio

Cybeats SBOM Studio is the management solution for your software security lifecycle. SBOM Studio is an enterprise-class solution that helps you understand and track third-party components that are an integral part of your own software. Use SBOM Studio to document what you have and where it came from, and plan for the maintenance that will prevent security posture degradation over the life of your software. Features include:

Quality Analysis & Auto-Correction of Data: AI-Driven SBOM Enrichment automates software transparency, making SBOMs more structured, actionable, and machine-readable. Reclassify software components and applications for accuracy, verification, and enhanced usability.

AI-Driven SBOM Enrichment automates software transparency, making SBOMs more structured, actionable, and machine-readable. Reclassify software components and applications for accuracy, verification, and enhanced usability. Real-Time Vulnerability Monitoring: Continuous tracking of security risks from discovery to resolution, enhancing software supply chain resilience.

Continuous tracking of security risks from discovery to resolution, enhancing software supply chain resilience. Regulatory Compliance & Secure Distribution: Streamlines adherence to cybersecurity mandates, simplifies audits, ensures structured data management, and enables secure SBOM sharing across stakeholders.

Streamlines adherence to cybersecurity mandates, simplifies audits, ensures structured data management, and enables secure SBOM sharing across stakeholders. Scalable Enterprise Deployment: Support seamless integration across multi-tenant environments and complex supply chains, improving visibility from procurement to deployment.

Support seamless integration across multi-tenant environments and complex supply chains, improving visibility from procurement to deployment. Enhanced Security & Asset Visibility: Provides structured way to ingest, machine-readable SBOMs that strengthen software risk assessment for critical infrastructure, including energy, healthcare, and defense sectors.

