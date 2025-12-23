

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain producer prices declined for the first time in three months in November due to the sharp fall in energy prices, the statistical office INE said on Tuesday.



Producer prices fell 2.5 percent on a yearly basis in November, in contrast to the 0.8 percent increase in October.



Excluding energy, producer prices grew 0.5 percent after a 0.1 percent drop a month ago.



Month-on-month, producer prices dropped 0.4 percent, reversing a 0.5 percent rise in October.



The decline was driven by the sharp 9.1 percent fall in energy prices and a 0.2 percent drop in intermediate goods prices. Meanwhile, prices of capital goods grew 2.1 percent and consumer goods prices rose 0.4 percent.



