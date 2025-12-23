

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The FTSE 100 benchmark of the London Stock Exchange is trading below the flatline on Tuesday. Markets traded with caution ahead of key data releases from the U.S. and the looming holiday season.



The FTSE 100 which had closed at 9,865.97 on Monday traded between 9,843.80 and 9,883.43 on Tuesday.



The index is currently trading at 9,860.54, having slipped 0.06 percent from the previous close.



In the 100-scrip index, 46 scrips are trading in the overnight red zone.



Metlen Energy and Metals topped gains with a surge of 2.9 percent. Mondi followed with gains of 0.95 percent.



DCC led losses with a decline of 1.95 percent.



Amidst the dollar's retreat, the six-currency Dollar Index has slipped 0.40 percent to 97.89 from the level of 98.29 at the previous close. The GBP/USD pair has increased 0.37 percent to 1.3510. The sterling ranged between $1.3519 and $1.3459 in the day's trade. The EUR/GBP pair edged down 0.01 percent to 0.8735. The GBP/JPY pair has also slipped 0.38 percent to 210.61 as the yen strengthened amidst threat of government intervention.



With yields easing across tenors and regions, bonds in the U.K. also witnessed a drop in yields. Ten-year bond yields in the U.K. shed 0.68 percent to 4.5060 percent. The yields ranged between 4.491 percent and 4.522 percent over the course of the day. The same was at 4.537 percent a day earlier.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News