Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2025) - Eric Sprott announces that on December 22, 2025, through 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation he beneficially owns, he donated 353,333 common shares (Shares) of Sterling Metals Corp., to The Sprott Foundation (which he controls). Combined with prior Share issuances by Sterling Metals, this resulted in (i) Mr. Sprott's beneficial ownership position to decrease by approximately 26.5% since the date of the last early warning report and (ii) Mr. Sprott's beneficial ownership position to decrease to below 10%. As a result, Mr. Sprott and 2176423 Ontario ceased to be insiders of Sterling Metals Corp.

Prior to the donation of these Shares, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 353,333 Shares, representing approximately 0.8% of the issued and outstanding Shares. As a result of the donation, Mr. Sprott still controls the 353,333 Shares donated to The Sprott Foundation. Therefore, Mr. Sprott still controls 353,333 Shares, representing approximately 0.8% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

The securities are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278885

Source: Eric Sprott