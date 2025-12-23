Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.12.2025
Breaking News: Drohnenabwehr aus Israel für die NATO?!
WKN: A0NBWD | ISIN: US02146M2017 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.12.2025 14:10 Uhr
152 Leser
MBAK Energy Solutions Inc: MBAK Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTC:MBAK) partners with Carbon Zero Mobility in Kenya and the University of Michigan on Charger Design

SEOUL, South Korea and SHENZHEN, China and WILMINGTON, N.C., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBAK Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTC:MBAK) is partnering with the University of Michigan Perot-Jain TechLab through its Kenyan distribution partner, Carbon-Zero Mobility, Ltd. (CZM) to improve the "open-source" charging mechanisms that are basic kit for the MBAK manufactured Dominion line of e-motorcycles that CZM is bringing to market in Kenya. The charger design and ruggedization project will analyze the current charging block, make improvements to the kit to maximize ease-of-use, charger ruggedization, broad compatibility, and energy usage recording. The team will then "prototype" the improvements, optimize the improved kit for manufacture, and return the updated specifications to MBAK for incorporation into the manufacturing process. Both Patrick Kimathi, CEO of CZM, and Chairman Boos are optimistic that this project will pay dividends for both organizations by leveraging the academic and design expertise of the Perot-Jain TechLab to stay at the forefront of innovation in e-mobility.

Demand for the company's mobility products, specifically electric two wheelers for Europe, India, and Africa remains strong due to the company's record of innovation, reliability, safety and quality.

MBAK Energy Solutions, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of non-fossil fuel energy products. The company has expertise in the design and production of lithium, sodium, and solid-state batteries for industrial, medical, portable electronics, and EV applications.

Contact: info@mbakcorp.com, press@mbakcorp.com

Website: www.mbakcorp.com

Chairman Boos meets with Indian Customers
Chairman Boos meets with Indian Customers

Customer performing QC checks on MBAK components
Customer performing QC checks on MBAK components

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73c94e41-332b-4d9b-96ef-964bd8f39e05

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9234287c-0690-4f57-a300-cdcfa39aff90


