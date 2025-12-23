

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Oracle Corporation Japan (OCJ.F) announced a profit for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY29.913 billion, or JPY233.57 per share. This compares with JPY29.342 billion, or JPY228.92 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to JPY134.677 billion from JPY125.295 billion last year.



Oracle Corporation Japan earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY29.913 Bln. vs. JPY29.342 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY233.57 vs. JPY228.92 last year. -Revenue: JPY134.677 Bln vs. JPY125.295 Bln last year.



