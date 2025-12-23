Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Drohnenabwehr aus Israel für die NATO?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 918470 | ISIN: JP3689500001 | Ticker-Symbol: OCJ
Tradegate
22.12.25 | 12:08
75,00 Euro
+2,04 % +1,50
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
ORACLE CORPORATION JAPAN Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORACLE CORPORATION JAPAN 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
74,5076,5014:48
74,5076,5007:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ORACLE CORPORATION JAPAN
ORACLE CORPORATION JAPAN Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ORACLE CORPORATION JAPAN75,00+2,04 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.