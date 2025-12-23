Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Drohnenabwehr aus Israel für die NATO?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14V7P | ISIN: SE0007280326 | Ticker-Symbol: 6FN
Frankfurt
23.12.25 | 10:03
0,063 Euro
+15,93 % +0,009
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KLARIA PHARMA HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLARIA PHARMA HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0420,06315:09
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.12.2025 14:30 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Klaria Pharma Holding AB: Klaria accelerates its business development work in collaboration with BDO

With Klaria's product, Sumatriptan Alginate Film, approved in the EU and set to launch in 2026 in the largest EU markets, the company has now engaged BDO LLP's UK Life Sciences & Healthcare M&A team ('BDO') to support business development initiatives in strategically important markets. In line with this, several strategic options are being considered that may lead to different potential outcomes, all with the aim of maximizing shareholder value.

Klaria will collaborate with BDO to identify and establish contact with potential partners. Primarily, the company will work to secure partners for Klaria's sumatriptan products in strategically important markets in addition to Klaria's business partner CNX and partners for the company's other alginate film technology for pharmaceuticals. With BDO's large global network and experience from a large number of transactions, Klaria is convinced that BDO is a good partner in the work of finding the best possible outcome for Klaria and, by extension, its owners.

Sumatriptan is the first-line treatment for diagnosed migraine, but current preparations are perceived to have shortcomings that Klaria's product, shown in studies, can address. The global market for sumatriptan is approximately SEK 28-30 billion with a growth rate of 7-9% annually. The USA accounts for approximately 50%, the EU 30% and RoW for 20%. Given the distinct advantages of Klaria's product, Klaria estimates that its market potential in Europe alone amounts to 10-30% of a growing market that is currently valued at approximately SEK 8 billion. Klaria estimates that the product's market share in the US market has the potential to reach the same market share as the European market, i.e. 10-30%. With an agreement with CNX in the EU and a launch in 2026, it is the right time to take the step towards other strategically important markets in the rest of the world for Klaria's sumatriptan products and the company's other alginate film technology for pharmaceuticals.

All potential options, including licensing or divestitures, that can maximize shareholder value will be considered.

BDO contact details: Alex Mackay (alex.e.mackay@bdo.co.uk) and Marc-Andre Michel (marc-andre.michel@bdo.co.uk) and BDO Baker Street London contact number: +44 (0)20 7486 5888.

For more information, visit the Klaria Pharma Holding website klaria.com or contact:
investor.relations@klaria.com
Tel: +46 (0) 8-446 42 99

This is Klaria Pharma Holding AB

Klaria (Klaria Pharma Holding AB) is a Swedish listed pharmaceutical company that develops innovative, rapid-acting products. By combining patented technology of a film that attaches to the oral mucosa and well proven pharmaceuticals, the company has developed a drug distribution concept with many benefits and potential uses. Klaria is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Markets under the short name KLAR. FNCA Sweden is Certified Advisor (info@fnca.se, +46(0) 8-528 00 399) for Klaria Pharma Holding AB. For more information, see www.klaria.com.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.