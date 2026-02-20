Klaria Pharma Holding AB: Klaria Year-End Report

Klaria Year-End Report Q4 2025

1 January-31 December 2025

Summary

Fourth quarter of 2025 The group in total

- Net sales 0.0 MSEK (0.0 MSEK)

- Other income 0.0 MSEK (0.0 MSEK)

- R&D expenses for the quarter amounted to 4.8 MSEK (9.3 MSEK)

- Profit after tax amounted to -8.4 MSEK (-15.6 MSEK)

- Earnings per share for the quarter amounted to -0.03 SEK (-0.11 SEK)

- Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -2.4 MSEK (1.3 MSEK)

- Liquid assets on the balance sheet date amounted to 0.3 MSEK (0.6 MSEK)

- Group equity as of December 31 amounted to -3.9 MSEK (3.3 MSEK)

- Equity in the parent company as of December 31 amounted to 88.8 MSEK 80.6 MSEK)

The period January-December 2025 The group in total

- Net sales 9.0 MSEK (2.2 MSEK)

- Other income 0.0 MSEK (0.1 MSEK)

- R&D expenses for the period amounted to 20.1 MSEK (22.1 MSEK)

- Profit after tax amounted to -38.9 MSEK (-47.7 MSEK)

- Earnings per share for the period amounted to -0.21 SEK (-0.38 SEK)

- Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -35.0 MSEK (-11.9 MSEK)

- The company received 9.7 MSEK from the issue of convertibles in June

- The company received 31.6 MSEK after issue costs from the issue of 101,217,381 shares in July

This disclosure contains information that Klaria Pharma Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014) and the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 20-02-2026 16:00 CET.

This is Klaria Pharma Holding AB

Klaria (Klaria Pharma Holding AB) is a Swedish listed pharmaceutical company that develops innovative, rapid-acting products. By combining patented technology of a film that attaches to the oral mucosa and well proven pharmaceuticals, the company has developed a drug distribution concept with many benefits and potential uses. Klaria is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Markets under the short name KLAR. FNCA Sweden is Certified Advisor (info@fnca.se, +46(0) 8-528 00 399) for Klaria Pharma Holding AB. For more information, see www.klaria.com.