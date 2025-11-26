Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 26.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer-Superzyklus voraus: Dieses Top-Projekt in Nevada wird jetzt zum echten Investmentcase
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14V7P | ISIN: SE0007280326 | Ticker-Symbol: 6FN
Frankfurt
26.11.25 | 08:19
0,044 Euro
+8,37 % +0,003
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KLARIA PHARMA HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLARIA PHARMA HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0410,05619:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.11.2025 17:00 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Klaria Pharma Holding AB: Klaria Interim Report Q3 2025

Klaria Interim Report

1 July - 30 September 2025

Summary of the interim report

Third quarter of 2025

The group in total

- Net sales 0.0 MSEK (0.0 MSEK)

- Other income 0.0 MSEK (0.0 MSEK)

- R&D expenses for the quarter amounted to 4.8 MSEK (4.7 MSEK)

- Profit after tax amounted to -8.7 MSEK (-7.9 MSEK)

- Earnings per share for the quarter amounted to -0.04 SEK (-0.06 SEK)

- Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -31.2 MSEK (-3.5 MSEK)

- Liquid assets on the balance sheet date amounted to 2.5 MSEK (0.5 MSEK)

- Group equity as of September 30 amounted to 4.5 MSEK (12.9 MSEK)

- Equity in the parent company as of September 30 amounted to 94.5 MSEK 139.7 MSEK)

- The company received 31.8 MSEK after issue costs from the issue of 101,217,381 shares in July

The period January-September 2025

The group in total

- Net sales 9.0 MSEK (0.1 MSEK)

- Other income 0.0 MSEK (0.0 MSEK)

- R&D expenses for the quarter amounted to 15.3 MSEK (12.8 MSEK)

- Profit after tax amounted to -30.4 MSEK (-32.2 MSEK)

- Earnings per share for the quarter amounted to -0.18 SEK (-0.26 SEK)

- Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -32.6 MSEK (-13.2 MSEK)

- The company received 9.7 MSEK from the issue of convertibles in June

For more information, visit the Klaria Pharma Holding website klaria.com or contact:
investor.relations@klaria.com
Tel: +46 (0) 8-446 42 99

This is Klaria Pharma Holding AB

Klaria (Klaria Pharma Holding AB) is a Swedish listed pharmaceutical company that develops innovative, rapid-acting products. By combining patented technology of a film that attaches to the oral mucosa and well proven pharmaceuticals, the company has developed a drug distribution concept with many benefits and potential uses. Klaria is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Markets under the short name KLAR. FNCA Sweden is Certified Advisor (info@fnca.se, +46(0) 8-528 00 399) for Klaria Pharma Holding AB. For more information, see www.klaria.com.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.