Klaria Pharma Holding AB: Klaria Interim Report Q3 2025

Klaria Interim Report

1 July - 30 September 2025

Summary of the interim report

Third quarter of 2025

The group in total

- Net sales 0.0 MSEK (0.0 MSEK)

- Other income 0.0 MSEK (0.0 MSEK)

- R&D expenses for the quarter amounted to 4.8 MSEK (4.7 MSEK)

- Profit after tax amounted to -8.7 MSEK (-7.9 MSEK)

- Earnings per share for the quarter amounted to -0.04 SEK (-0.06 SEK)

- Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -31.2 MSEK (-3.5 MSEK)

- Liquid assets on the balance sheet date amounted to 2.5 MSEK (0.5 MSEK)

- Group equity as of September 30 amounted to 4.5 MSEK (12.9 MSEK)

- Equity in the parent company as of September 30 amounted to 94.5 MSEK 139.7 MSEK)

- The company received 31.8 MSEK after issue costs from the issue of 101,217,381 shares in July

The period January-September 2025

The group in total

- Net sales 9.0 MSEK (0.1 MSEK)

- Other income 0.0 MSEK (0.0 MSEK)

- R&D expenses for the quarter amounted to 15.3 MSEK (12.8 MSEK)

- Profit after tax amounted to -30.4 MSEK (-32.2 MSEK)

- Earnings per share for the quarter amounted to -0.18 SEK (-0.26 SEK)

- Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -32.6 MSEK (-13.2 MSEK)

- The company received 9.7 MSEK from the issue of convertibles in June

