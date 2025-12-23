Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.12.2025
Breaking News: Drohnenabwehr aus Israel für die NATO?!
WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928
Tradegate
23.12.25 | 16:34
15,765 Euro
-1,31 % -0,210
Dow Jones News
23.12.2025 15:03 Uhr
Ørsted brings in Cathay as investor in Greater Changhua 2 Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan

DJ Ørsted brings in Cathay as investor in Greater Changhua 2 Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Ørsted brings in Cathay as investor in Greater Changhua 2 Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan 
23-Dec-2025 / 14:30 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
23.12.2025 14:30:01 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News 
 
Ørsted has signed an agreement with Cathay Life Insurance, the leading life insurance company in Taiwan, and its 
affiliate Cathay Power (together 'Cathay'), under which Cathay will acquire a 55% ownership stake of Ørsted's 632MW 
Greater Changhua 2 Offshore Wind Farm. 
 
Located approximately 50-60km off the coast of Changhua County, the Greater Changhua2 site comprises Greater Changhua2a 
(295 MW), which is operational, and Greater Changhua2b (337MW), which Ørsted is currently constructing, with 
commissioning expected in Q3 2026. Under the agreement, Ørsted will provide long-term operations and maintenance (O&M) 
services from its O&M hub at the Port of Taichung. 
 
The total value of the transaction for the 55% equity stake is approximately DKK5 billion (approx. TWD25 billion) and 
takes into consideration the existing project financing arrangements. The closing of the transaction is planned to 
occur simultaneously with the project reaching commercial operations, which is expected in Q32026. In July 2025, Ørsted 
reached financial close on a project financing package of approx. DKK20 billion for the entire project. 
 
The transaction marks another significant milestone in Ørsted's partnership and divestment programme and further 
solidifies the company's capital structure, which is one of Ørsted's four strategic priorities. With this agreement, 
Ørsted has signed divestments with proceeds totalling around DKK33 billion during 2025, bringing the company close to 
achieving its target of securing proceeds of more than DKK35 billion through its partnership and divestment programme 
in 2025 and 2026. 
 
Trond Westlie, Chief Financial Officer of Ørsted, says: 
"Having been through a competitive process with multiple parties, we're pleased to once again partner with Cathay, with 
whom we already successfully co-own Greater Changhua1 and 4. The transaction underlines the strong appetite from 
leading investors for high-quality assets with long-term offtake agreements, and combined with Changhua2's project 
financing package, the transaction marks a further strengthening of our capital structure and is a sizable contribution 
to our partnership and divestment programme." 
 
Andrew Liu, President of Cathay Life Insurance, says: 
"This transaction marks Cathay Life's continued collaboration with Ørsted through an investment in the Greater 
Changhua2 Offshore Wind Farm. This investment reflects our continued support for Taiwan's renewable energy transition 
while generating stable, long-term returns aligned with the investment objectives of the insurance sector. 
 
Per Mejnert Kristensen, Senior Vice President and CEO of Region APAC at Ørsted, says: 
"We're pleased to deepen our long-standing partnership with Cathay as we advance Taiwan's offshore wind build-out, with 
this investment reflecting our shared confidence in Taiwan's offshore wind fundamentals. As Taiwan scales up renewable 
energy, Ørsted will continue to partner with industry leaders like Cathay to deliver competitive, resilient, and 
sustainable offshore wind projects that create lasting value." 
 
For further information, please contact: 
Global Media Relations 
Frederik Høj Ruhne 
+ 45 99 55 95 52 
Globalmedia@orsted.com  
 
Investor Relations 
Valdemar Hoegh Andersen 
+45 99 55 56 71 
ir@orsted.com 
 
About Ørsted 
Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. 
Backed by more than 30years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 10.2GW of installed offshore capacity and 8.1GW 
under construction. Ørsted's total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America 
exceeds 18GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy plants, and 
energy trading. Widely recognised as a global sustainability leader, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a world that 
runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 8,000people. Ørsted's shares are 
listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and cancellation 
fees was DKK24.8billion (EUR3.3billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram. 
 
Attachments 
 . Ørsted brings in Cathay as investor in Greater Changhua 2 Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan.pdf 
News Source: Ørsted A/S 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     Orsted 
LEI Code:   W9NG6WMZIYEU8VEDOG48 
Sequence No.: 412611 
EQS News ID:  2250976 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2250976&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 23, 2025 08:30 ET (13:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
