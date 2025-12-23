Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.: Initial Drill Holes Returned Zn, Ag and Au Over Wide Widths on Globex Royalty Claims

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that TomaGold Corporation (LOT-TSXV, TOGOF-OTCPK) have reported intersecting zinc, silver and gold mineralization in drill holes on the Berrigan claims located in the Chibougamau mining camp, upon which Globex retains a 2% Gross Metal Royalty.

Intersections as reported by TomaGold on December 22, 2025, include:

Main High-Grade Intersections:

Hole TOM-25-009 (from 156.70 m): 6.68% ZnEq (1.57 g/t AuEq) over 48.05 metres , including 39.03% ZnEq (9.15 g/t AuEq) over 2.90 metres and 21.86% ZnEq (5.12 g/t AuEq) over 5.40 metres -

, including and - Hole TOM-25-009 (from 244.50 m): 5.44% ZnEq (1.27 g/t AuEq) over 15.20 metres , including 25.15% ZnEq (5.85 g/t AuEq) over 2.55 metres -

, including - Hole TOM-25-010 (from 130.70 m): 2.67% ZnEq (0.62 g/t AuEq) over 48.30 metres, including 12.87% ZnEq (3.00 g/t AuEq) over 6.25 metres-



Note: The reported widths from TomaGold represent core lengths. ZnEq and AuEq are calculated using the Company's standard parameters. True width is estimated to be approximately 80-85% of the core length, depending on the deviation angles.

Five additional holes targeting lateral and depth extensions of the mineralized envelope are out for assay and a Borehole EM Survey is currently underway to try to identify new targets in the area of the currently disclosed drill-hole assay results. See attached longitudinal section.

Shareholders may access the TomaGold press release for greater details by clicking here;

Longitudinal Section of the Berrigan Property Known Mineralized Envelope and Completed Drill Holes (excluding TOM-25-011 and TOM-25-012)





This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., Executive Chairman and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101. The technical content of this press release was approved by Jean Lafleur P.Geo. and VP of TomaGold Corporation.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 - 2(b) CUSIP Number 379900 50 9

LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95 For further information, contact: Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.

Executive Chairman & CEO

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

120 Carlton Street, Unit 219

Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5A 4K2





Tel.: 819.797.5242

Fax: 819.797.1470

info@globexmining.com

www.globexmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex"). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the "Annual Information Form" filed by Globex on SEDARplus.ca.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aecc6556-6189-4bdc-b9e2-80e1745cce89