On December 22, 2025, Cyber Security 1 AB (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company's board of directors had resolved to apply for delisting of the Company's financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market, conditional upon approval by a general meeting of the Company's shareholders.

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if the issuer has disclosed its intention to delist its financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Cyber Security 1 AB (CYB1, ISIN code SE0007604061, order book ID 126905) shall be given observation status.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.