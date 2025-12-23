Cyber Security 1 AB: CYBER1 Announces Executive Restructure, With Appointment Of New Chief Executive Officer

Stockholm, Sweden, December 23, 2025, Cyber Security 1 AB ("CYBER1" or "the Company") today announces a restructure of its executive.

Chief Executive Officer, Peter Sedin will maintain his position as Non-Executive Director of the Board, with current Group President and Executive Director Robert Brown being appointed as CEO of the Company.



The decision factors in Peter's increasing commitments outside of the business, as well as aligning the business operations directly to the Board of Directors on a full time basis.



Robert Brown has previously served as CEO of the Company, as well as being the founder of the original business across Africa. With this appointment, the company will also cease the role of Group President, that was previously served by Mr. Brown.



"The Board wishes to extend its sincere thanks to Peter Sedin for his significant contributions and dedication during his tenure as CEO," the Board said in a joint statement. "We are pleased that he will remain an active member of the Board, and we look forward to his continued involvement as we move ahead."

About CYBER1

CYBER1 is engaged in providing cyber resilience solutions and conducts its operations through presences in Sweden, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Kenya and the UK. Listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Nasdaq: CYB1.ST), the Group delivers services and technology licenses to enhance clients' protections against unwanted intrusions, to provide and enhance cyber resilience and to prevent various forms of information theft. CYBER1 had revenues of €50.06m in 2024.

