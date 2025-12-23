

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Federal Reserve on Tuesday showed industrial production in the U.S. increased by slightly more than expected in the month of November.



The Fed industrial production rose by 0.2 percent in November after edging down by 0.1 percent in October. Economists had expected industrial production to inch up by 0.1 percent.



The slightly bigger than expected increase by industrial production largely reflected a rebound by mining output, which jumped by 1.7 percent in November after falling by 0.8 percent in October.



