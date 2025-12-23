Anzeige
WKN: A14TK6 | ISIN: SE0006425815
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.12.2025 15:30 Uhr
PowerCell Sweden AB: PowerCell signs first order for Power System 190 from Enetech for delivery first half of 2026.

PowerCell Group has received an order from Norwegian system integrator Enetech AS for its latest fuel cell system, PS190. The system will be used as part of Enetech's development of a new mobile, fossil free power generator solution.

Enetech AS is a Norway-based system integrator focused on delivering fossil-free energy solutions for demanding applications. The PS190 system will form the core of Enetech's mobile power generator, designed as an alternative to conventional diesel generators.

The solution targets applications where there is a growing demand for emission-free electricity generation, including construction and infrastructure projects where fossil-free power is required both for site operations and for charging infrastructure supporting electric construction machinery. A mobile and lightweight alternative to diesel generators is also relevant for applications within telecom, data centers and other segments requiring reliable, low-emission power.

"Following the recent launch of our Power Generation we are pleased to see early customer adoption and sign orders for the new Power System 190," says Richard Berkling, CEO of PowerCell Group. "Enetech and its partner MerElektro are pioneers in an emerging market where application expertise, integration capability and speed will be critical. We look forward to supporting their development with a fuel-cell system designed for demanding, real-world use."

Enetech AS and its partner MerElekro will present the 190 kW mobile power generator, incorporating PowerCell's fuel cell technology, at the Anlegg Norge exhibition in Oslo at the end of January 2026.

"PowerCell's PS190 fuel cell system enables us to offer a robust and truly fossil free power solution for customers who are looking to move away from diesel without compromising on performance or mobility," says Bjørn Fjäll, CEO of Enetech AS."

F

For further information, please contact:
CEO
Email: richard.berkling@powercellgroup.com

For more information, please contact:
CFO
Email: anders.during@powercellgroup.com

About PowerCell
PowerCell is a world leader in hydrogen electric solutions with unique fuel cell stacks and systems. With decades of experience, we use our expertise to accelerate the transition to an emission-free, more sustainable world. We target industries such as aviation, marine, off-road, on-road and stationary power generation. With our cutting-edge products we help our customers to reach net zero emissions already today.

We are headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden with sales globally. PowerCell is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

To read more about our products and services, visit powercellgroup.com.

