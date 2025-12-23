

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - People with type 2 diabetes may be able to better control their blood sugar by spending a few hours each day near a window, according to a study published in Cell Metabolism.



During the study, researchers studied 13 people with type 2 diabetes in a controlled office setting. Each person took part in two separate sessions lasting about four and a half days. In one session, they sat at a desk near large windows with natural daylight from morning to late afternoon. In the other, the windows were covered and the room was lit only by regular indoor lights.



During both sessions, participants ate the same meals, exercised at the same times, and continued taking their diabetes medication.



The study found that people exposed to natural daylight stayed within a healthy blood sugar range more often compared with 43 percent of the time under artificial lighting. While average blood sugar levels were similar in both settings, daylight reduced sharp ups and downs.



The researchers also found that natural light changed how the body used energy. In daylight, participants burned more fat and fewer carbohydrates. Lab tests on muscle cells showed that sunlight helped align the body's internal clock, which may improve how muscles process nutrients.



In short, the findings suggest that regular exposure to natural daylight could be a simple, low-cost way to help manage blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes, alongside standard treatments.



