

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's benchmark SMI hit a new record high on Tuesday with stocks staying firm after recovering from a slightly cautious start.



The index rose to a high of 13,288.66 before settling at 13,242.80, gaining 79.14 points or 0.6%.



Roche Holding climbed about 1.4%. Novartis and Richemont gained about 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively.



Swiss Life Holding, Swiss Re, Sandoz Group, Holcim, ABB, Zurich Insurance and UBS Group closed higher by 0.4 to 0.7%.



Straumann Holding ended down by 1.02%. Alcon, Lindt & Spruengli, Sonova, Geberit and Sika lost 0.4 to 0.7%.



