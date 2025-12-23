Calgary, Alberta and San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2025) - Nexera Energy Inc. (TSXV: NGY) (OTC Pink: EMBYF) (the "Corporation", the "Company" or "Nexera") reported that the Corporation has now completed filing its audited annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2025, as well as the interim financial statements for the periods ended June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2025 respectively.

The Company has also filed the related management's discussion and analysis, the certificates of its CEO and CFO and the related oil and gas annual disclosures (collectively, the "Required Filings") with Canadian securities regulators. The Corporation had a cease trade order ("CTO") issued by the Alberta Securities Commission ("ASC") on August 05, 2025 for delays in filing the audited annual financial statements.

With the Required Filings now completed and filed, the Corporation is moving forward to have the CTO revoked in order to have trading resume in all securities of the Corporation as soon as possible. The Company is also in the process of scheduling its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be held in Q1 of 2026.

About Nexera Energy Inc.

Nexera Energy Inc. (TSXV: NGY) is an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas. Nexera is owner and operator of the Lavernia, Wooden Horse and Stockdale Horizon Projects. The Company also now owns 100% of Production Resources Inc., a South Texas oil company.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein relating to the timing of the filing of financial statements constitutes forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source: Nexera Energy Inc.