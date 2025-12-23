AEONIAN RESOURCES CORP: Aeonian Closes Private Placement with Leading Strategic Investor Michael Gentile Acquiring 19.55% Stake

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / Aeonian Resources Corp. ("Aeonian" or the "Company") (TSXV:ALTN) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), raising gross proceeds of $800,400.00 through the issuance of 20,010,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.04 per Unit.

Aeonian is also pleased to welcome Michael Gentile as a strategic investor in the Company, following Mr. Gentile's acquisition of 11,950,000 Units through the Offering, representing a 19.55% ownership interest in the Company on a basic post-Offering basis and 32.71% on a partially diluted basis. The Company notes that warrant exercise limitations are in place to maintain compliance with applicable ownership thresholds.

Mr. Gentile is widely regarded as one of the leading strategic investors in the junior mining sector, with significant top-five ownership positions in more than 20 publicly traded mining and exploration companies. He is known for identifying high-quality geological opportunities at the early stages of the discovery cycle and for his long-term, fundamentals-driven investment approach.

Andrew Randell, CEO of Aeonian Resources, commented: "We are extremely pleased to welcome Michael Gentile as a strategic investor in Aeonian. Michael's track record in the junior mining sector speaks for itself, and his support reflects a shared conviction in the discovery potential of sediment-hosted copper systems in British Columbia. This financing provides the capital certainty required to move confidently into our inaugural drill program at Koocanusa, and we are genuinely excited to begin drill testing what we believe is a highly compelling copper system in early 2026."

Terry Salman, Chairman & Director, added: "I'm delighted to have my friend Michael Gentile as a major shareholder in the Company. He's one of Canada's leading investors in the junior mining space and is highly respected."

Offering Details

Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company (a "Share") and one (1) common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $0.07 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

In accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, all securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance. There were no finders fees paid in connection with the Offering.

In connection with the Offering, Terry Salman, the Company's Chairman & Director, acquired 625,000 Units (the "Insider Subscription"), bringing his aggregate shareholdings in the Company to 3,558,000 Shares (representing approximately 5.82% of the issued and outstanding Shares post-closing). The Insider Subscription constituted a "related party transaction" within the meaning of the Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Notwithstanding the foregoing, the directors of the Company determined that the Interested Party's participation in the Offering was exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements under MI 61-101 in reliance on the exemptions set forth in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101. A material change report was not filed more than 21 days prior to closing of the Offering because the details of the Insider Subscription had not been confirmed at that time.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering to advance the Company's exploration activities and continue unlocking value at the Koocanusa Property in British Columbia (in respect of 80% of the Offering proceeds) and for general working capital (in respect of 20% of the Offering proceeds).

The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or available exemptions from such registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States, or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Aeonian Resources Corp.

Aeonian Resources Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on discovering the next generation of copper deposits in British Columbia. Its flagship Koocanusa Copper Project lies within the Purcell Basin, part of the same geological belt that hosts major sediment-hosted copper deposits across the border in Montana. Aeonian has outlined a 50 km copper corridor with multiple drill ready targets supported by strong geochemical and geophysical data. With multi year permits, active Indigenous partnerships, and a disciplined, science-driven approach, Aeonian is well positioned for near term copper discovery in a Tier 1 jurisdiction. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.aeonianresources.com.

All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's exploration plans and timing (including the anticipated commencement of drilling at the Koocanusa Copper Project in early 2026); the scope, nature and objectives of planned drill programs; interpretations of geological, geochemical and geophysical data; the potential for discovery within the Company's project portfolio; the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering; the impact of the strategic investment by Michael Gentile; and the Company's business strategy, budgets and capital requirements.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: exploration and development risks; financing and liquidity risks, including equity market volatility and dilution; commodity price fluctuations; operating risks inherent in mineral exploration, including accidents, equipment breakdowns and weather-related delays; risks relating to permitting, environmental regulation and Indigenous consultation; title risks; changes in laws, regulations, policies or their enforcement; reliance on key personnel and third-party contractors; cost inflation and supply-chain disruptions; geopolitical developments; and the other risks set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's public disclosure available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Any future-oriented financial information or financial outlook contained in this news release is provided to describe the Company's current expectations and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

