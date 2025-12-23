The disruption generated by AI enables the acceleration and industrialisation of the creation of internal solutions and start-ups through centres of excellence in Chicago, Madrid and Tbilisi.

Making Science, the global digital acceleration consultancy, today announced the launch of AWAKE Venture Studio. This "AI-first" model represents a new era in systematic innovation, designed to identify, prototype, and scale both internal proprietary solutions and independent AI-native startups with global reach.

The launch of AWAKE is motivated by the significant efficiency gains of orders of magnitude that Making Science has already achieved through the internal integration of AI. By applying these methods, the firm has achieved a 2x acceleration in tech feature development reducing time in the deployment of AI Agents. This model has already proven its commercial and innovative power through the acceleration of startups like ad-machina, which has multiplied its value by 10 since joining the Making Science ecosystem. These proven benchmarks serve as the technical foundation for AWAKE's two interconnected engines, which formalise this efficiency into a repeatable manufacturing process for innovation.

This process begins with AI Create, a discovery and validation engine that uses internal AI tools for trend monitoring and horizon scanning. Validated concepts then transition immediately into AI Forge, the building and scaling engine. AWAKE is built upon core pillars-AI-first thinking, Global Integration, and Shared Infrastructure-that work in tandem to eliminate the traditional frictions of the startup lifecycle. By prioritising opportunities where autonomous agents and foundational models provide a 10x competitive advantage, AWAKE ensures every project has an AI-native DNA. This is amplified by a global operational structure that leverages distributed technology hubs in Chicago, Madrid, and Tbilisi, ensuring that ventures are born with a global value proposition and access to international talent from day one. By utilising a centralised infrastructure backbone, AWAKE drastically reduces the time and resources required for launch, allowing talent to focus relentlessly on disruption and market leadership.

A Declaration of Intent for the AI Era

"AWAKE is more than a venture studio; it is a declaration of intent to industrialise the next generation of AI-native solutions," said José Antonio Martínez Aguilar, CEO and Founder of Making Science. "We have already seen the impact of this model within our own walls. By establishing this repeatable engine, we are freeing entrepreneurial talent to focus relentlessly on scale. Whether we are forging a new internal tool or a global startup, Making Science's expertise in data and AI is the backbone of that evolution."

About Making Science

Making Science is a global company specialising in digital acceleration, currently employing over 1,200 people and with a presence and technological development in 17 markets: Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Germany, Georgia, and the USA. As a consulting partner of Local Planet, the world's largest network of independent media agencies, Making Science develops technological solutions and offers digital marketing, Adtech and Martech, cloud technologies and software, and cybersecurity services globally, through delivery hubs that drive job creation and the availability of highly qualified technology talent.

Making Science comprises four business lines: the Global Digital Agency with Technology, offering 360 digital advertising services that integrate strategic planning, creativity, data, and technology; RAISING, the Technology and Innovation Division, which combines business expertise with data science to offer advanced AI-based marketing solutions; AWAKE, a Venture Studio that industrializes the creation of AI-First startups and business solutions; and the Investment Area of ??Making Science, with Ventis and TMQ, as a business diversification line and implementation of the capabilities of all areas of Making Science.

With RAISING, the technology division, the company positions itself as a global leader in innovation and digital transformation. Thanks to its ad-machina technology solution, which operates as an Agentic AI Marketing Platform, and the use of tools such as Trust Generative AI and Gauss AI, brands maximise their business results through Artificial Intelligence.

In addition, the company participates in various ESG initiatives, including the Climate Pledge, the United Nations Global Compact, and the Pledge1% initiative, supporting non-profit organisations in its community with a strong commitment to achieving a positive impact on society.

