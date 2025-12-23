Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2025) - Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. (CSE: TICO) (the "Company" or "Issuer") the "Company" or "Issuer") pleased to announce that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement equity financing (the "Offering").

The Company will offer up to 9,500,000 hard dollar units ("Non-FT Units") at a price of $0.05 per Non-FT Unit" at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $475,000.

Each Non-FT Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one additional Common Share at a price of $0.075 per Common Share for a period of two years following the closing date of the Offering, subject to the Company's right to accelerate expiry. If, at any time, the 20 day Volume-Weighted Average Price ("VWAP") of the Company's Common Shares is greater than $0.35 per Common Share for 10 consecutive days, including days where there is no trading, the Company may provide written notice (a "Warrant Acceleration Notice") to the holders that the expiry of the Warrants shall be accelerated to a date that is not less than 30 days from the date of the Warrant Acceleration Notice. The securities issued in connection with the private placement Offering, shall be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from issuance.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes, and Finder's fees may be paid in connection with the Offering.

About TICO

Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of critical mineral properties. The Company is based in Vancouver, B.C. and holds an option over the Wildcat Property located in British Columbia.

Disclaimers: This news release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators which is posted on www.sedarplus.ca. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described stated herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. No regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Company does not undertake to update this news release unless required by applicable law.

None of the securities issued in connection with the Financing will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.



