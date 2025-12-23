

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chinese-made drones, long dominant in the US market, are set to face sweeping new restrictions after the Federal Communications Commission moved to ban the import and sale of future models from foreign manufacturers, including industry leader DJI.



The FCC added these companies to its 'Covered List,' citing concerns that their products pose an unacceptable risk to US national security. The decision prevents American consumers from purchasing next-generation drone models and key equipment but does not affect drones already approved for sale or currently in use.



Existing devices can continue to be operated legally, easing immediate disruption for public agencies, businesses, and hobbyists that rely heavily on Chinese drones for tasks ranging from emergency response and infrastructure inspections to agriculture and filmmaking.



The move follows years of growing scrutiny of Chinese drone makers. DJI, which controls about 70 percent of the global drone market, has repeatedly denied allegations of data security risks and expressed disappointment with the ruling.



The company said it was prepared to cooperate with US authorities and criticized the decision as lacking transparency. US officials argue the action is necessary to protect airspace and sensitive data, pointing to fears of surveillance and data exfiltration.



Beijing has condemned the ban as discriminatory, warning it undermines fair competition. As Washington pushes to boost domestic drone production, the decision marks a decisive shift in the future of America's drone industry.



