

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' economic growth accelerated more than initially estimated in the third quarter, the latest data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



Gross domestic product rose 0.5 percent from the second quarter, when it grew 0.3 percent. In the flash estimate, the rate of expansion was 0.4 percent.



The growth in the September quarter was mainly attributable to exports and public consumption, the agency said.



Government spending growth accelerated to 0.8 percent from 0.5 percent, and that of household consumption rose to 0.3 percent from 0.1 percent.



Exports of goods and services climbed 1.0 percent versus a 0.5 percent rise in the second quarter. On the other hand, the growth in imports slowed to 0.4 percent from 1.9 percent.



Gross fixed capital formation, or investments, declined 1.4 percent versus a 1.6 percent rebound in the June quarter.



The annual growth in GDP improved slightly to 1.8 percent in the third quarter from 1.7 percent in the March quarter. In the initial estimate, the rate of expansion was 1.6 percent. Exports, household and public consumption contributed the most to growth.



