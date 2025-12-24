

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday,



The Australian dollar rose to more than a 1-year high of 0.6718 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 1.7614.



Against the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie advanced to near 2-week highs of 1.7551 and 0.9187 from early lows of 1.7614 and 0.9168, respectively.



Against the yen and the NZ dollar, the aussie edged up to 104.63 and 1.1495 from early lows of 104.36 and 1.1466, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely o find resistance around 0.69 against the greenback, 1.73 against the euro, 0.93 against the loonie, 105.00 against the yen and 1.16 against the kiwi.



