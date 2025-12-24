

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday,



The New Zealand dollar rose to a 3-month high of 0.5854 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 2-week high of 2.0158 against the euro, from early lows of 0.5837 and 2.0214, respectively.



Against the yen, the kiwi edged up to 91.11 from an early low of 90.94.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.59 against the greenback, 2.00 against the euro and 92.00 against the yen.



