

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Canadian dollar rose to a 5-month high of 1.3673 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 2-week high of 1.6123 against the euro, from early lows of 1.3689 and 0.6149, respectively.



Against the yen, the loonie edged up to 114.03 from an early low of 113.72.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.35 against the greenback, 0.59 against the euro and 115.00 against the yen.



