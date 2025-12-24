NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2025) - Valkea Resources Corp. (TSXV: OZ) (OTCQB: OZBKF) (the "Company" or "Valkea") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.25 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$2,500,000 (the "Private Placement").

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant (each whole Share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Share at an exercise price of C$0.35 for a period of 36 months following the date of issuance.

The Private Placement is expected to close on or about January 15, 2026. Closing of the Private Placement is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The securities issued pursuant to and in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance.

The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the Private Placement in accordance with the policies of the TSXV.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement for exploration and working capital purposes.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About Valkea Resources Corp.

Valkea is at the forefront of gold exploration in Finland's highly prospective Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB). With an extensive portfolio of high-potential projects, including the flagship Paana project, Valkea is committed to discovering and advancing significant gold deposits in one of the world's emerging gold districts.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information specifically include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the completion of the Private Placement, the planned use of net proceeds of the Private Placement, and timely receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSXV, and exploration and development of the Company.

As well, forward-looking Information may relate to future outlook and anticipated events, such as the consummation and timing of the Private Placement; the anticipated benefits and impacts of the Private Placement; the use of net proceeds from the Private Placement, the renunciation of applicable expenditures; the results from work performed to date; exploration prospects of mineral properties; requirements for additional capital; the future price of metals; government regulation of mining operations; environmental risks; the timing and possible outcome of pending regulatory matters; the realization of the expected economics of mineral properties; future growth potential of mineral properties; and future plans, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts and the timing related thereto.

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts, including all statements regarding the planned completion of the Private Placement, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainty affecting the business of the Company. Such statements can generally, but not always, be identified by words such as "adjacent", "plans", "prolific", "focus", "extension", "intended", "advance", "potential", "opportunity," "impact", "establish", "propose", "strategic", "important", "plan", "milestone", "prime", "success", "undertake", "provide", "preeminent", "contemplate", "exposure", "strong", "transformation", "represent", "numerous", "accessible", "intension", "ability", "intend", "identify", "expand", variants of these words and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. All statements that describe the Company's plans relating to operations and potential strategic opportunities are forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and are reliant on assumptions made by the Company's management, and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including, the ability or inability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals for the Private Placement, including TSXV approval; the realization of benefits from the Private Placement; permits, the inability to use net proceeds from the Private Placement as intended; consents or authorizations required for mining activities, and material delays in obtaining them; the absence of adverse conditions at mineral properties; no unforeseen operational delays; the price of uranium and other metals remaining at levels that render mineral properties economic; the Company's ability to continue raising necessary capital to finance operations; and the ability to realize on any mineral resource and reserve estimates; the Company's ability to complete its planned exploration programs; the absence of adverse conditions at properties; no unforeseen operational delays; the Company's ability to continue raising necessary capital to finance operations; environmental regulations or hazards and compliance with complex regulations associated with mining activities; climate change and climate change regulations; fluctuations in exchange rates; the business objectives of the Company; whether economic mineralization can be defined and, if it can be permitted for development; the uncertainty that any mineralization encountered on adjacent properties continues on to any of the Company's properties; the uncertainty that geological and/or geophysical and/or any trends, interpretations, or conclusions related to adjacent properties have relevance to any of the Company's properties; the uncertainty that the exploration season can be extended; changes in project parameters as plans to continue to be refined; the consequences and implications of the historical mining activities on the environment and whether such affects the potential exploration and/or development of any mining operation the Company's properties; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, conclusions of economic evaluations; meeting various expected cost estimates; benefits of certain technology usage; future prices of metals; possible variations of mineral grade or recovery rates; geological, mining and exploration technical problems; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; title to properties, such further risks as disclosed in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators and management's ability to anticipate and manage the foregoing risks and uncertainties. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, and the assumptions underlying the forward-looking information, actual results could materially differ from those currently projected, and there is no representation by the Company that the actual results realized in the future will be the same in whole or in part as those presented herein. Readers are referred to the additional information regarding the Company's business contained in the Company's filings with securities regulatory authorities in Canada on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. For more information on the Company and the risks and challenges of its business, investors should review the Company's filings that are available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

The Company provides no assurance that forward-looking statements and information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279015

Source: Valkea Resources