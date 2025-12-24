

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - LG Energy Solution, Limited (373220.KS), a South Korean battery maker, said on Wednesday that it has decided to sell assets of L-H Battery Company Inc., in Ohio to Honda Development and Manufacturing of America, LLC of Honda Motor Co. Limited (HMC, 7267.T).



Excluding land and equipment, the proposed $2.856 billion deal aims to boost operational efficiency of the joint venture, L-H Battery Company, owned by LG Energy Solution and Honda.



The transaction is anticipated to be closed on February 28, 2026.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News