Mittwoch, 24.12.2025
Kein Weihnachtswunder - Blutuntersuchung ohne Blutabnahme!
WKN: 906866 | ISIN: US0231351067
23.12.25 | 21:59
24.12.2025 15:18 Uhr
Tribesigns Wins "2025 Amazon Business Brand of the Year" Award

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribesigns, a globally prestigious furniture manufacturer and retailer, was recently awarded the "2025 Amazon Business Brand of the Year" by Amazon Global Selling at its annual summit.

On December 4, 2025, the 2025 Amazon Global Selling Summit kicked off in Hangzhou, where Amazon Global Selling officially launched its "Next Generation Global Selling" strategy to empower e-commerce companies with world-leading technology and operational capabilities to achieve one-stop global expansion.

At this summit, Tribesigns was honored with the "2025 Amazon Business Brand of the Year" by Amazon Global Selling for its outstanding business performance over the past year.

Tribesigns Wins

"It is our great honor to receive this award, which means a great deal to us. This indicates Amazon's recognition of our achievements in commercial and home office furniture sector over the past year. It is also a great encouragement for us to make more customer-centric products, exclusively for Amazon," said Peter Wang, the CEO of Tribesigns.

Coincidentally enough, Tribesigns will be celebrating its 15th anniversary from January 9 to 19, 2026. Throughout this period, customers can enjoy up to 50% OFF on more than 500 SKUs, showcasing an extensive range of products including home office desks, console tables, side tables, dining tables, bookcases, organizers, shoe racks, nightstands, kitchen racks, conference tables, reception desks, sideboards, and more.

Winning this award marks a new beginning for Tribesigns. Moving forward, Tribesigns will uphold its steadfast commitment to delivering top-tier, unique and innovative home and office solutions worldwide.

About Tribesigns

Tribesigns is a leading global furniture designer and manufacturer. With the slogan 'Designed for Life', its philosophy revolves around the diversity of personal lifestyles and the importance of embracing eco-friendly choices.

Tribesigns is widely recognized for its distinctive and elegant furniture designs. Many of its latest models are exclusive to the brand, offering unique pieces that combine individuality, craftsmanship, and timeless style.

For more information about Tribesigns, please visit https://tribesigns.com/, Amazon, B2B, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest and TikTok.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2849609/Tribesigns_Wins_2025_Amazon_Business_Brand_Year_Award.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2304026/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tribesigns-wins-2025-amazon-business-brand-of-the-year-award-302646781.html

