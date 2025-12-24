

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC, a subsidiary of NiSource Inc. (NI), Wednesday shared that it has received a federal order for continued operation of R.M. Schahfer Generating Station, an operating power station, beyond its scheduled retirement date of December 31, 2025.



The company added that it is reviewing the overall impact of the order, which is in effect for 90 days. Additionally, it is considering importance of both reliability and cost management for the customers.



In the pre-market hours, NI is trading at $41.75, up 0.36 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



