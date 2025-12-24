

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended Wednesday's shortened trading session on a flat note. However, with several markets to remain closed on Thursday and Friday for Christmas and Boxing Day holidays, trading volumes were quite thin, and movements somewhat lackluster.



Markets in Germany, France, the U.K., and Switzerland will remain shut on Thursday and Friday.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.01%. U.K.'s FTSE 100 crept up 0.03% and France's CAC 40 settled flat. The markets in Germany and Switzerland remained shut.



In the French market, Kering climbed 1.1%. Eurofins Scientific, LVMH, Hermes International, ArcelorMittal, Carrefour and L'Oreal gained 0.3 to 0.9%.



Edenred drifted down 1.3%. Dassault Systemes, TotalEnergies, Accor, Safran, Engie and Sanofi lost 0.3 to 0.45%.



In the UK market, Schroders climbed 1.8% Pershing Square Holdings, Persimmon, Melrose Industries, Metlen Energy & Metals, Entain, F&C Investment Trust and Anglo American gained 0.6 to 1.1%.



Games Workshop and Fresnillo both ended lower by about 1.4%. Rolls-Royce Holdings ended nearly 1% down.



Admiral Group, Burberry Group, The Sage Group, Auto Trader Group and IAG closed weak by 0.6 to 1%.



Lloyds Banking Group shed 0.4% on huge volumes. The counter clocked a volume over 24.3 million shares today.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News