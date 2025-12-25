

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.



The greenback rose to 0.7896 against the franc, 1.1772 against the euro and 1.3491 against the pound, from an early more than 3-month low of 0.7861 and 3-month lows of 1.1807 and 1.3533, respectively.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 0.80 against the franc, 1.16 against the euro and 1.33 against the pound.



