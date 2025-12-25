

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Antitrust Division of the U.S. Justice Department has put forward a proposed consent decree to address allegations against LivCor, LLC, which is part of a portfolio managed by Blackstone.



This is part of a larger effort to tackle supposed unfair practices in rental housing across the country. The case is being handled in the Middle District of North Carolina and follows previous proposed settlements involving RealPage, Inc., Cortland Management, and Greystar Management Services.



The government claims that LivCor and some other landlords were involved in a scheme to fix rental prices by exchanging sensitive competitive data through pricing algorithms created by RealPage.



The complaint, which was filed in January 2025, states that landlords utilized shared data and algorithms that contained rules against competition to synchronize rents, and even directly discussed their pricing tactics and software settings with each other.



If the court gives the green light to the consent decree, LivCor would be prohibited from using these pricing algorithms that limit competition, sharing sensitive information with its competitors, or participating in RealPage meetings with other landlords.



The settlement would also require LivCor to assist with ongoing claims involving other parties and allow the court to oversee the use of any third-party pricing tools.



Before the final decision is made by the court, the proposed settlement will be open for public comment.



