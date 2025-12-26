

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen depreciated to a record low of 198.58 against the Swiss franc, from an early high of 197.84.



Against the euro, the pound and the U.S. dollar, the yen slipped to 3-day lows of 184.43, 211.42 and 156.49 from yesterday's closing quotes of 183.51, 210.70 and 155.80, respectively.



Against the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the yen dropped to near 1-1/2-year lows of 104.99 and 113.88, respectively.



The yen slipped to more than a 1-year low of 91.32 against the NZ dollar, from Thursday's closing value of 91.04.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 199.00 against the franc, 185.00 against the euro, 212.00 against the pound, 157.00 against the greenback, 105.00 against the aussie, 115.00 against the loonie and 92.00 against the kiwi.



