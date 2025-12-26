

FUCHU (dpa-AFX) - Mazda Motor Corporation (MZDAF.PK, 7261.T), a Japanese automaker, said on Friday that its Advance Design Studio, Production Design Studio, and Design Modeling Studio will be eliminated and reorganized into the newly established Design Creation Studio and Design Innovation Studio.



In addition, the company noted that the Brand Style Management Department will be renamed Brand Style Studio.



These changes are effective from January 1, 2026.



