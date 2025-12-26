

Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. (047810.KS) has agreed to upgrade the performance of its FA-50 fighter jets operated by the Philippine Air Force. The performance upgrade program is valued at 93 billion won. The contract period ends in May, 2029.



As one of Korea's leading aerospace companies, KAI has been taking leading role in national aviation industry and security with successful development of KT-1 Basic Trainer, T-50 Advanced Jet trainer, FA-50 Light Combat Aircraft, KUH-1 Utility Helicopter and RQ-101 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle.



